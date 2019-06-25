Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy

Actress Aarti Chabria tied the knot with her boyfriend, a Mauritius-based charted accountant, Visharad Beedassy.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
Image courtesy: Instagram
Actress Aarti Chabria, who has acted in movies like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Awara Pagal Deewana, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Raja Bhaiya, tied the knot with her boyfriend, a Mauritius-based charted accountant, Visharad Beedassy.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram account, Aarti posted a quirky picture with the caption, “Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings. On our special day our outfit was done by the very talented @lalitdalmiaofficial.”

While Aarti, who was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4, wore a red and maroon lehenga for her special day, the groom Visharad looked every bit royal in an off-white and golden sherwani with maroon pagdi. Several pictures from their wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on internet, showing the couple getting married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. Here are some of the pictures:

The Partner actress and her beau Visharad got engaged in March this year. According to reports, Visharad, who is an international tax consultant, will be moving to India after the wedding.

The wedding was an intimate affair, and was attended by close family and friends of the couple, including TV actrors Sheena Bajaj and RohitPurohit. Both Sheena and Rohit took to Instagram to share glimpses of their looks at Aarti’s wedding. While Sheena dazzled in a blue and white lehenga, Rohit wore a maroon suit for the wedding ceremony.

