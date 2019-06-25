'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
Actress Aarti Chabria tied the knot with her boyfriend, a Mauritius-based charted accountant, Visharad Beedassy.
Actress Aarti Chabria, who has acted in movies like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Awara Pagal Deewana, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Raja Bhaiya, tied the knot with her boyfriend, a Mauritius-based charted accountant, Visharad Beedassy.
Sharing the good news on her Instagram account, Aarti posted a quirky picture with the caption, “Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings. On our special day our outfit was done by the very talented @lalitdalmiaofficial.”
Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings ✨✨❤️ On our special day our outfit was done by the very talented @lalitdalmiaofficial Jewellery : @minerali_store Makeup by my dear friend, my darling @amritakalyanpur Hair by my favourite @manjula7038 And who better to capture the moment than @luvisrrani & his fabulous team.
While Aarti, who was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4, wore a red and maroon lehenga for her special day, the groom Visharad looked every bit royal in an off-white and golden sherwani with maroon pagdi. Several pictures from their wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on internet, showing the couple getting married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. Here are some of the pictures:
#Repost @raailaxmibigfan (@get_repost) ・・・ On behalf of my queen @iamraailaxmi and all the fans We present our sincere congratulations on this auspicious event of yours May you always have everything you wish for a rich life togetherCongratulation and Happy Marriage @aartichabria #aartichabriawedding #AarVish
The Partner actress and her beau Visharad got engaged in March this year. According to reports, Visharad, who is an international tax consultant, will be moving to India after the wedding.
The wedding was an intimate affair, and was attended by close family and friends of the couple, including TV actrors Sheena Bajaj and RohitPurohit. Both Sheena and Rohit took to Instagram to share glimpses of their looks at Aarti’s wedding. While Sheena dazzled in a blue and white lehenga, Rohit wore a maroon suit for the wedding ceremony.
