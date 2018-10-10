Tumbbad: Sohum Shah Explains Why It Doesn’t Fit into Any Mould

Sohum Shah burst onto the Indian acting scene six years back with Ship Of Theseus. He played a doctor in the film, and since then, has worked in films like Talvar and Simran. He has also produced Ship Of Theseus, Gulaab Gang and Tumbbad. He is also the lead actor of Tumbbad, which he believes is a collection of bedtime stories.He says, “Actually Rahi (Anil Barve, director) brought this idea that we should go with three stories that would become one later. It’s more like bedtime stories like Vikram-Betaal or Singhasan Battissi, the stories we used to hear in our childhood.”The film has started receiving praise for its look. Sohum says, “An actor can’t do anything other than following a director’s vision. It was he who decided the look and feel of the film. See, I am not a gym freak, so when Rahi told me that you need to build muscles, I became really happy.”He adds, “This story evolved in last six years. Its structure, politics and redemption change a lot. It wasn’t a very ambitious film in the beginning. That’s why you would find a lot of creative involvement in the film.”He feels Tumbaad can’t be categorised. Sohum says, “Man versus nature was definitely one of the ideas behind Tumbbad. We also wanted to talk about the natural justice. In a way, it was like Salim-Javed’s character for me who craves love from the society. My character wants acceptance and validation.”So, how does he want Tumbbad to be perceived? He replies with a smile, “All I want is more and more people to watch it.”Tumbaad is all set to hit the screens on October 12, 2018.