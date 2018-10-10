English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tumbbad: Sohum Shah Explains Why It Doesn’t Fit into Any Mould
Tumbbad has impressed the audience with its look and feel. Actor Sohum Shah explains the idea behind the film.
A still from Tumbbad.
Loading...
Sohum Shah burst onto the Indian acting scene six years back with Ship Of Theseus. He played a doctor in the film, and since then, has worked in films like Talvar and Simran. He has also produced Ship Of Theseus, Gulaab Gang and Tumbbad. He is also the lead actor of Tumbbad, which he believes is a collection of bedtime stories.
He says, “Actually Rahi (Anil Barve, director) brought this idea that we should go with three stories that would become one later. It’s more like bedtime stories like Vikram-Betaal or Singhasan Battissi, the stories we used to hear in our childhood.”
The film has started receiving praise for its look. Sohum says, “An actor can’t do anything other than following a director’s vision. It was he who decided the look and feel of the film. See, I am not a gym freak, so when Rahi told me that you need to build muscles, I became really happy.”
He adds, “This story evolved in last six years. Its structure, politics and redemption change a lot. It wasn’t a very ambitious film in the beginning. That’s why you would find a lot of creative involvement in the film.”
He feels Tumbaad can’t be categorised. Sohum says, “Man versus nature was definitely one of the ideas behind Tumbbad. We also wanted to talk about the natural justice. In a way, it was like Salim-Javed’s character for me who craves love from the society. My character wants acceptance and validation.”
So, how does he want Tumbbad to be perceived? He replies with a smile, “All I want is more and more people to watch it.”
Tumbaad is all set to hit the screens on October 12, 2018.
Interact with Rohit Vats at Twitter/@nawabjha
He says, “Actually Rahi (Anil Barve, director) brought this idea that we should go with three stories that would become one later. It’s more like bedtime stories like Vikram-Betaal or Singhasan Battissi, the stories we used to hear in our childhood.”
The film has started receiving praise for its look. Sohum says, “An actor can’t do anything other than following a director’s vision. It was he who decided the look and feel of the film. See, I am not a gym freak, so when Rahi told me that you need to build muscles, I became really happy.”
He adds, “This story evolved in last six years. Its structure, politics and redemption change a lot. It wasn’t a very ambitious film in the beginning. That’s why you would find a lot of creative involvement in the film.”
He feels Tumbaad can’t be categorised. Sohum says, “Man versus nature was definitely one of the ideas behind Tumbbad. We also wanted to talk about the natural justice. In a way, it was like Salim-Javed’s character for me who craves love from the society. My character wants acceptance and validation.”
So, how does he want Tumbbad to be perceived? He replies with a smile, “All I want is more and more people to watch it.”
Tumbaad is all set to hit the screens on October 12, 2018.
Interact with Rohit Vats at Twitter/@nawabjha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Sandhya Mridul Alleges Sexual Harassment by Alok Nath, Says He Came to 'Grab Her' After Getting Drunk
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Written Updates: Surprise Mid-Week Eviction Leaves Contestants in Despair
- Gold for Archer Harvinder Singh at Asian Para Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...