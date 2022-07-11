Tun Tun Birth Anniversary: What Was Actress' Real Name? Remembering Hindi Cinema's First-ever Comedienne

TUN TUN BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Uma Devi Khatri was popularly called ‘Hindi cinema’s first-ever comedienne’. Uma was referred to as Tun Tun, the screen name of the playback singer. Interestingly, the name was coined by Bollywood’s tragedy king Dilip Kumar.

In the 1950s, the industry had a handful of comedians such as Bhagwan Dada, Johnny Walker and Keshto Mukherjee and Tun Tun made her way on the list as well. Tun Tun worked in around 200 films over her five decades of career. The actress was not only an ace comedian but also a well-established playback singer at her time. Today, on her birth anniversary let’s know a little more about the actress who made everyone laugh during her time.

Babul (1950)

Tun Tun played the role of Munshi’s daughter in her first film. The movie features Dilip Kumar and Nargis in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around two fathers, one poor and the other rich, hoping that a wealthy postmaster marries one of their daughters. Aar Paar (1954)

The comic legend also shared the screen space with legendary actor, Johnny Walker where she played the role of his girlfriend. The romance thriller was directed by Guru Dutt. The movie also had him in the lead along with Shyama. Mr and Mrs 55 (1955)

The romantic comedy film featuring Madhubala, Lalita Pawar and Guru Dutt earned much love from the audience. Tun Tun played the role of Lily D’Silva in the movie. The story revolves around a young woman who needs to be married to claim her inheritance, and her aunt uses the 1955 divorce bill to find a temporary husband. Half Ticket (1962)

Kishore Kumar’s comedy-drama, Half Ticket has made everyone laugh out loud with its epic comic timings. Tun Tun portrayed the real mother of Munna in the film. Kishore Kumar, Madhubala and Pran Sikand can be seen in pivotal roles. Phool Aur Patthar (1966)

An action drama film starring Dharmendra and Meena Kumari and helmed by OP Ralhan was one of the hit movies of the golden era of Hindi cinema. Tun Tun made everyone laugh with her comic timings in the role of Mrs Alopinath.

