Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan Had a Heated Argument Before Her Death, CCTV Footage Recovered

In a fresh development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, it has now been reported that the actress had a ‘heated argument’ with her former boyfriend and Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan right before her death on December 24. On Friday, news agency ANI reported the same and added that CCTV footage of the argument has also been recovered by Waliv police, which is investigating the case. However, the reason behind their argument is not known as of now.

This comes just hours after Tunisha’s mother also held a press conference and alleged that her daughter was slapped by Sheezan the day they broke up. She also questioned what could have triggered Tunisha to take such an extreme step step. “Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 mins. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan,” her mother said during a press conference as quoted by E-times.

Maharashtra | A heated argument had occurred between Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan before her death. Police have recovered the CCTV footage of the time when the argument happened: Waliv Police on Tunisha Sharma death case— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Tunisha and Sheezan dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. The former was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter. Sheezan is currently in police custody.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

