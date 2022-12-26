Tunisha Attempted Suicide Earlier Too: Sheezan, Claims He Broke Up After Shraddha Walker Murder Case

In a big development in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, the actress’ Ali Baba co-star and former beau Sheezan Khan has reportedly told Mumbai police that he decided to end their relationship after the recent Shraddha Walker murder case.

Sheezan reportedly stated that he was “disturbed" by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

“During his first day in police custody, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing repercussions emerging from the Shraddha Walkar case and told his former paramour that belonging to a different community stands in their way as did their age gap," the news agency ANI reported.

In another big revelation, Sheezan also reportedly informed the officials that Tunisha had allegedly attempted suicide earlier as well. “Tunisha had recently attempted suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha’s mother to take special care of her," police sources quoted Sheezan.

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint accusing him of abetment to suicide. He was then sent to four days of police custody.

Earlier today, Tunisha’s mother also issued a video statement and demanded stern action against Sheezan. She accused him of ‘using’ her daughter and alleged that he was already involved with another girl even when he was with Tunisha.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show on Saturday, December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. The post-mortem report has clarified that the actress died due to suffocation and was not pregnant.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

