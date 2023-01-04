Tunisha Sharma Case LIVE Updates: Actress' Mom Once 'Strangled' Her; She Was My Daughter, Says Sanjeev Kaushal on Claims of 'Controlling' Her

Read more

by Sheezan Khan’s lawyer that he was Tunisha’s stepfather.

Tunisha died by alleged suicide on December 24. The late actress, who was acting in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial. Her ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 for abetment of suicide after Tunisha’s mother registered a police complaint against him. There was a speculation that Tunisha was pregnant. However, the postmortem report made it clear that the actress was not expecting and died because of suffocation after hanging.

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan’s family held a press conference on January 2, where they made a series of shocking claims against Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma. Sheezan’s sister, Falaq Naaz, who was also joined by Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra at the press conference, claimed that Sheezan and Tunisha had a “very understanding” relationship. She alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the late actress to get married to Sheezan. “As far as drugs are concerned, my brother never took any drugs and the police have already investigated this matter. So let’s end this discussion,” Falaq told reporters.

“Bahut understanding and caring ka relation tha unke beech (They cared for each other and had a very understanding relation). Because Tunisha’s mother didn’t want her to get married to Sheezan… so Sheezan told Tunisha, ‘Tunni, let’s do one thing you focus on your work; live your life. I don’t want you to be dependent on anyone. Let’s work with each other and give time to each other.” They both agreed on this and moved on. Both the kids are lovely,” Falaq added.

The Vasai sessions court will hear Sheezan Khan’s bail plea on January 7. He is currently under 14-day judicial custody.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

