Tunisha Sharma Introduces Herself As An Actress To Diljit Dosanjh In Viral Throwback Video; Watch

Tunisha Sharma’s death has left her family, friends and fans shocked. Days after the Ali Baba actress died allegedly by suicide, a video of hers surfaced on social media in which Sharma was seen interacting with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Tunisha wore a grey hoodie as she interacted with Diljit in Punjabi. The two discussed winters in Mumbai before Tunisha introduced her as an actress and told Diljit about the projects she was working on.

“I’m an actor by the way. I’m an actor by profession," Tunisha said. To this, the singer replied, “Very good, very good" and asked, “What are you shooting now?" “Currently, I’m doing music videos. Recently, I was doing a show. I started working when I was 12 years old," Tunisha replied. This left Diljit impressed who then said, “Oh wow. So you have been working since (you were) 12 years. You are very active then."

Tunisha then informed Diljit that she has worked in several movies including Fitoor and Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani 2. The video ended with Diljit wishing luck to Tunisha. “Best of luck. You are doing a great job. Entire Punjab supports you. Everyone, support her. And you keep doing such great work," he said.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. A day after Tunisha’s death, her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested after Sharma’s mother filed a complaint and claimed that Khan used her daughter. Reportedly, the Ali Baba co-stars dated each other and broke up just 15 days before Tunisha’s death. Meanwhile, Sheezan is currently in Judicial custody. His bail plea hearing will take place on January 9.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

