Tunisha Sharma's Mom Claims Actress Was in Love With Sheezan Khan, Broke Up 15 Days Before Death

A day after Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, her mother has now claimed that the television actress was in a relationship with her ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan. As reported by Times Now News, in her police complaint, Tunisha’s mother has alleged that her late daughter was in love with Sheezan and had broken-up only 15 days before her death. Not just this, but Tunisha’s mother also alleged that her daughter was in depression and therefore she took the extreme step because of her co-star.

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan was also arrested by Waliv police on Saturday. The actor was taken into questioning by the cops and was then arrested. “Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of a TV serial. Her mother has registered a complaint. We are investigating this," ACP Chandrakanth Jadhav said after Sheezan’s arrest as quoted by Times Now News. He was then presented in the Mumbai court.

Earlier, news agency ANI also reported that Tunisha’s death case will be investigated from both angles, murder and suicide. “TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Police will investigate it from the angle of both murder and suicide. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Police are questioning everyone who was present on the set during that time: Waliv Police," a Tweet by ANI read.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show on Saturday, December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Her body was then sent for post-mortem and further probe is on.

Read all the Latest Movies News here