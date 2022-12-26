Tunisha Sharma's Mom Claims She Was In Depression Because Sheezan Khan Denied Marrying Her

Ever since Tunisha Sharma died y suicide on December 24, her family has levelled several allegations against the actress’ Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan. Now, a report by Hindustan Times has cited a police inspector who has shared that Tunisha’s mother claimed her daughter was in depression because her beau Sheezan denied marrying her. Earlier, she also alleged that Tunisha dated Sheezan but the two broke up 15 days before her death.

“Nothing came out in the postmortem report. While the media was questioning if she was pregnant, nothing like that came in the reports. Her mother said that Sheezan provoked her to commit suicide. They had an affair, but he denied marrying her, which is why she was in depression. He (Sheezan) admitted that they were in a relationship. They had a breakup in November, but they continued working on the set,” senior police inspector Kailas Barve from Waliv police station in Maharashtra’s Vasai area, Palghar district said.

On Sunday, Tunisha’s uncle also made some shocking allegations and claimed that Sheezan was ‘in touch with many girls’ while he was dating the actress. “Sheezan Khan was not committed even after being in a relationship with Tunisha..he used to talk and keep in touch with many girls at the same time..due to which Tunisha was under depression and stress. Even on 16th December Tunisha came to know about Sheezan’s deception due to which she got an anxiety attack," Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma said as reported by IndiaTV.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show on Saturday, December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. The post-mortem report has clarified that the actress died due to suffocation and was not pregnant. Meanwhile, Sheezan has also been sent to four days of police custody and further investigation is underway.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here