Tunisha Sharma's Mother Claims Sheezan Khan Slapped Her Daughter The Day They Broke Up

In a recent development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, the actress’ mother has now claimed that her daughter was slapped by Sheezan Khan the day they broke up. Addressing the media, Tunisha’s mother alleged the same and admitted that her late daughter used to like her Ali Baba co-star.

“Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 mins. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan,” Tunisha’s mother said during a press conference on Friday as quoted by E-times.

“Tunisha broke up with Sheezan after reading his chats with another woman,” her mother added. Reportedly, Tunisha and Sheezan broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

Not just this, but during the press conference, Tunisha’s mother claimed that her daughter could have been ‘murdered’ as well. She further alleged that Sheezan did not even call the ambulance the day Tunisha died. “I just want to know what conspired that day, what triggered her to take this decision. We spoke and in half an hour what happened I don’t know. Sheezan brought her down and they didn’t call an ambulance,” she said.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

A day after Tunisha’s death, her mother filed a complaint and accused Sheezan of abetment to suicide. He was then arrested on December 25 and is currently in police custody.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

