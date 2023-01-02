'Amma, Aap Mere Liye...': Tunisha Sharma Cries Inconsolably on Alleged Call With Sheezan's Mom

An alleged recording has surfaced online claiming that Tunisha Sharma spoke with Sheezan Khan’s mother and was crying inconsolably. The alleged recording, shared by ETimes on their social media handles, appeared to be a call recording with Sheezan’s mother. In the call, the woman who is believed to be Tunisha appeared to be breaking down.

“Aap mere liye bahut mainey rakhte ho, Amma. Bahut zyada, aap jaante bhi nahi ho. Isliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai (You mean a lot to me, Amma. A lot, you don’t even know that. That’s why I feel like sharing everything with you)," the woman in the clip is heard telling.

“Isliye mere zehen mein jo bhi hoga, main aapko bataungi. Lekin, pata nahi, pata nahi, mujhe khud nahi pata mujhe kya ho raha hai (That’s why, whatever comes to my mind, I will share with you. But I don’t know, I don’t know what is happening to me)," the woman in the audio added.

News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the call recording.

Meanwhile, Sheezan’s family addressed the media on Monday afternoon, reacting to the numerous allegations levelled by Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma, and their family. Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naazz claimed that the actors had a “very understanding" relationship. She alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the late actress to get married to Sheezan. “As far as drugs are concerned, my brother never took any drugs and the police have already investigated this matter. So let’s end this discussion," Falaq told reporters.

Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra, who joined the family at the press conference, spoke about the note recovered from the set of Ali Baba where Tunisha was found dead. “It was only written- ‘Woohooo! Sheezan is blessed to have me as a co-actor’ in the note. Iske alawa kuch nahi likha hai. That wasn’t a suicide note," he said, before Falaq urged the media to not treat the note as a suicide note.

Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on December 24. Sheezan, her co-star and ex-boyfriend, was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by the actress’ mother.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News here