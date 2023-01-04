Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Court Allows Sheezan Khan To Not Cut His Hair In Judicial Custody

In a fresh development in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, the court has now allowed Sheezan Khan to keep his hair uncut in judicial custody for a month. On Tuesday, First Class Judicial Magistrate S D Hargude asked the officials of the Thane central jail not to force Khan for a haircut. The Ali Baba actor had sought exemption from haircut during his judicial custody mentioning that he wishes to maintain his look for the show he is otherwise a part of.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra had submitted four applications to the Vasai court last week seeking home-cooked food, permission to use an inhaler for his asthma, request to maintain his hair cut and permission for visits from his family members in custody.

Back then, Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma also talked about the same and said, “The court has sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody and he has also submitted four applications here. In the application, he has requested for police security, ceasing of media trial, and no cutting of his hair," as quoted by ANI.

Sheezan Khan is currently in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. He was arrested on December 25, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show. Sheezan’s arrest came after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. Khan has already filed for bail plea which will be heard on January 7.

Meanwhile, Sheezan’s family also held a press conference on Monday and claimed that the actor and Tunisha had a ‘very understanding’ relationship. They further alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the late actress to get married to Sheezan. Not just this, but Sheezan’s lawyer also alleged that it was the late actress’ mother who tried to strangle her once. “Post lockdown, Tunisha’s mom and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then," he said.

