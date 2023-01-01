Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan Seeks Home Cooked Food, No Hair Cut In Judicial Custody

Sheezan Khan, who is in 14-day judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, has requested for home-cooked food among other things. As reported by news agency ANI, the Ali Baba actor’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra submitted four applications to the Vasai court on Saturday seeking home-cooked food and permission to use an inhaler for his asthma. Not just this, but the actor has also asked that his hair must not be cut during his custody. Besides this, Sheean has also requested for permission for visits from his family members in custody.

Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma also shared that Sheezan’s counsel presented four applications in court. “The court has sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody and he has also submitted four applications here. In the application, he has requested for police security, ceasing of media trial, and no cutting of his hair," he said as quoted by ANI.

Sharma further requested for a thorough probe and alleged that Khan has not shared his G-mail account password as of now. “He (Sheezan Khan) has not given the password of his Gmail account even after seven days of the police investigation as he says that he can’t recall that," Tunisha’s uncle added.

This comes as Vasai court on Saturday sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. Reportedly, Ali Baba co-stars dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. The former was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

