Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan To Remain In Police Custody For 2 More Days

In a big development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, her former boyfriend and Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan’s police custody has been extended for two days. News agency ANI reported the same and wrote, “Actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Maharashtra: Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody."

Actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Maharashtra: Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody.— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter.

Earlier today, a report by E-times claimed Tunisha and Sheezan’s phones were also examined by cops and ‘no objectionable content’ was found.

Meanwhile, Sheezan’s family also issued a statement earlier this week and urged everyone to respect their privacy. In the statement, the actor’s sisters - Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz - and their family mentioned that Sheezan is cooperating with the police officials and added that they have full faith in the judiciary system.

“It’s upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now," a part of their statement read.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

