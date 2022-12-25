Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan Wrote 'Don't Look Back' In His Last Post With Late Actress

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actor Sheezan Khan, who worked with Tunisha Sharma on the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, has been taken into four-day custody after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment of her suicide. It was also revealed that the actors were dating and had broken up just a few days before the 20-year-old died. While the police investigation is on, Sheezan’s last post with Tunisha is now grabbing eyeballs.

Sheezan took to Instagram on December 13, sharing a behind-the-scene picture with Tunisha from the sets of their show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors were seen in costume, posing for an intense picture. “Don’t Look Back!!

#AliBaba #Marjeena #SonySab #inScene #Bts," he captioned the post.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her make-up room on Saturday, December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Her body was then sent for post-mortem and further probe is on.

Sheenaz was taken into questioning by the cops and was then arrested. “Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of a TV serial. Her mother has registered a complaint. We are investigating this," ACP Chandrakanth Jadhav said after Sheezan’s arrest as quoted by Times Now News. Hours after he was arrested, the actor was also presented in Mumbai court.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

