Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned Till January 11

In a recent development in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, the bail plea of the actor and accused Sheezan Khan has been adjourned till January 11, 2023. The decision was announced by the Vasai Court on Monday. “We have asked for another date further and we’ll be keeping our perspective in the court on January 11," Tunisha Sharma’s family advocate Tarun Sharma said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

This is for the second time that Sheezan Khan’s bail plea has been adjourned by the court. The actor is currently in judicial custody in connection with his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. He was arrested on December 25, a day after Tunisha was found hanging in the make-up room of her show. Sheezan’s arrest came after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

Meanwhile, in a fresh statement earlier today, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma blamed Sheezan for her daughter’s death and told ANI, “It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could’ve been saved.”

Earlier this month, Sheezan’s family also held a press conference and claimed that the actor and Tunisha had a ‘very understanding’ relationship. They alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the late actress to get married to Sheezan. Not just this, but Sheezan’s lawyer also alleged that it was the late actress’ mother who tried to strangle her once.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

