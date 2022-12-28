Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan's 'Secret' Girlfriend Identified? Here's What We Know

Actor Sheezan Khan’s ‘secret’ girlfriend has been identified if a new report regarding Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case is to be believed. The actor, who briefly dated his Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star, is in police custody since December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment of her suicide. As part of the investigation, Sheezan’s chats were retrieved, and the alleged ‘secret’ girlfriend’s identity has been revealed.

According to India Today’s sources, the police will be questioning the girlfriend. It is also claimed that Sheezan’s mother will be brought in for questioning. “The Waliv police retrieved WhatsApp chats and recordings from Sheezan’s phone. They scanned all the chats and found nothing inappropriate or suspicious in the chats exchanged between Sheezan and Tunisha. They are yet to unlock Tunisha’s phone,” the source claimed.

“All of Sheezan’s statements are being recorded on camera. After speaking about differences in religion being one of the reasons behind the breakup, Sheezan now claims that he wanted to focus on his career and hence he broke up with Tunisha,” the insider added.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

A video going viral showed Sheezan carrying Tunisha with the help of a few crew members to the hospital. The doctor who declared Tunisha’s death on Saturday, December 24, revealed that Sheezan Khan begged him to save her. In a new interview, Dr. Honey Mittal of F&B hospital at Vasai said that Tunisha was brought into the hospital by Sheenaz and a few other people. He added that she was Sheezan was inconsolable when she brought in and begged the doctors to save her.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

