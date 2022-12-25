CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Kamya Punjabi Asks 'Why Are They So Weak?', Netizens Call Her 'Insensitive'
2-MIN READ

Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Kamya Punjabi Asks 'Why Are They So Weak?', Netizens Call Her 'Insensitive'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 16:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Kamya Punjabi reacts to Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. (Photos: Instagram)

Kamya Punjabi's Tweet on Tunisha Sharma's suicide case has not gone down well with netizens. Read on to know what she said.

Television actress Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter on Sunday and reacted to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. She lashed out at ‘today’s generation’ for being ‘weak’ and asked them to think of their parents before taking any extreme step.

“What’s with today’s generation? Thodi toh himmat rakho to deal with ur issues, ur problems? Why give up on life so easily? Why are they so weak? Pls think abt ur parents before taking such a drastic step, pls give some importance to them too they suffer more than death #TunishaSharma," Kamya wrote.

However, the actress’ Tweet has not gone down well with netizens. Several social media users reacted to Kamya’s Tweet and called it ‘insensitive’. “And this exact crass opinion is why mental health is a taboo in India. Everybody copes with stress differently but calling an exhausted person succumbing to it as weak is heartless," one of the netizens wrote. Another social media user called it ‘cheap mentality’ and wrote, “Everytime I think you can’t get any more baseless and insensitive you end up proving me wrong." Here’s how netizens are reacting to Kamya’s Tweet:

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her make-up room on Saturday, December 24. She was just 20 years old. Following the actress’ death, her mother filed a complaint and accused Tunisha’s co-star, Sheezan Khan, of abetment to suicide. He was then arrested and has now been sent to four days of police custody. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report has confirmed that Tunisha died due to hanging.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published:December 25, 2022, 15:55 IST
last updated:December 25, 2022, 16:53 IST
