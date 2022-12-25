Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Kamya Punjabi Asks 'Why Are They So Weak?', Netizens Call Her 'Insensitive'

Television actress Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter on Sunday and reacted to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. She lashed out at ‘today’s generation’ for being ‘weak’ and asked them to think of their parents before taking any extreme step.

“What’s with today’s generation? Thodi toh himmat rakho to deal with ur issues, ur problems? Why give up on life so easily? Why are they so weak? Pls think abt ur parents before taking such a drastic step, pls give some importance to them too they suffer more than death #TunishaSharma," Kamya wrote.

However, the actress’ Tweet has not gone down well with netizens. Several social media users reacted to Kamya’s Tweet and called it ‘insensitive’. “And this exact crass opinion is why mental health is a taboo in India. Everybody copes with stress differently but calling an exhausted person succumbing to it as weak is heartless," one of the netizens wrote. Another social media user called it ‘cheap mentality’ and wrote, “Everytime I think you can’t get any more baseless and insensitive you end up proving me wrong." Here’s how netizens are reacting to Kamya’s Tweet:

You know nothing about her life. What she was going through. Mental health is really important and sometimes people can’t cope with their issues. This is not being weak. Y’all gotta stop villifying it. https://t.co/oU3yyXfWCF— sasquatch (@jiv2412) December 25, 2022

And this exact crass opinion is why mental health is a tabboo in IndiaEverybody copes with stress differently but calling an exhausted person succumbing to it as weak is heartless Encourage people to speak up…but stop dissing their problem as unimportant or them as inept💔 https://t.co/BEev25k3cv — SaumyaOnPassiveMode (@MistInTheWind96) December 25, 2022

Well if someone is taking her own life is certainly not the weakest.Totally wrong on her part 2 take this drastic step leaving behind parents 2 live a lifeless life. we say why people don’t talk about it? But if they do we make fun of it.Your tweet insensitive.She wasn’t weak https://t.co/IOxH8MqMk7— 🅺🅰🅽🅸🅺🕊️ (@kanuhi10) December 25, 2022

Everytime I think you can’t get any more baseless and insensitive you end up proving me wrong.. 😏 https://t.co/dhzuEnLiss— Ved (@TejRantweet) December 25, 2022

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her make-up room on Saturday, December 24. She was just 20 years old. Following the actress’ death, her mother filed a complaint and accused Tunisha’s co-star, Sheezan Khan, of abetment to suicide. He was then arrested and has now been sent to four days of police custody. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report has confirmed that Tunisha died due to hanging.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

