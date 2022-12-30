Tunisha Sharma's Suicide Case: Adish Vaidya Says 'Vaade Kiye But Shaadi Nahi' Is Not Criminal

As Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case has been making headlines, Bigg Boss Marathi fame and former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Adish Vaidya has now dropped a video on social media explaining that there’s a difference between something being ‘wrong’ and ‘criminal’. The actor mentioned that even though he did not know either Tunisha or Sheezan, he cannot stop commenting on the ongoing case because ‘mujhse raha nahi jaa raha hai’.

Vaidya began by paying tribute to the late Ali Baba actress but urged everyone to understand that it is not necessary that what’s wrong is also criminal. He mentioned that somebody might have promised to marry a girl, but if he did not, it cannot be considered as criminal unless that person harassed or blackmailed or bullied the girl too.

“My heart goes out to her family, her mother. But I also want to say that one must know the difference between what’s wrong and what’s criminal. We assume that a boy and a girl are wrong if there was infidelity, affair, if he promised marriage but did not, but these things cannot be criminal. There is a difference between wrong and criminal," Adish Vaidya said in Hindi.

“We call it criminal when one mentally threatens, harasses, bullies or blackmails somebody. When they make somebody’s life a living hell. But if this is not the case, you cannot hold somebody responsible for somebody’s suicide," he added.

The actor also requested everyone not to add a religious angle to the case and added that cops must investigate to unveil the truth. “Let the police do their job, let the investigation happen. Let the trial happen. Let the truth come out," he said.

Adish concluded by saying, “My only request is, do not make wrong into criminal. Do not make somebody a culprit already on social media when you do not even know about the details of the case. This can spoil somebody’s life."

Adish Vaidya’s video statement comes on a day when Sheezan Khan’s police custody has been extended till Saturday, December 31. The actor was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter. Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

