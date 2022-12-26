Tunisha Sharma To Be Cremated On Dec 27, Details Of Her Final Hours With Ex-BF Sheezan Khan Emerge

Television actress Tunisha Sharma’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, December 27, in Mumbai. The mortal remains of the actress, who died by suicide on December 24, will be handed over to the family on Monday night, December 26, her uncle Pawan Sharma has confirmed.

“I have come to collect the body, but still waiting for documentation and paper work to be completed, post which body will be handed over. The Waliv police station team is on its way, and will take about another hour or so. The body will be taken out tonight itself and be stored overnight in a mortuary in Mira Road. Last rites will take place tomorrow around 4 pm,” he told India Today.

The news of her cremation comes hours after details of Tunisha Sharma’s final few hours surfaced. The television actress, who died on the sets of her television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, allegedly spent the final few hours with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan. She also allegedly had lunch with her co-stars before she took the drastic step.

A source told the publication that Tunisha had lunch with Sheezan. They were joined by production and unit members were also there. Apparently, the team would break for lunch between 1 pm and 2 pm, and the day she died, December 24, they had lunch together.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem reports made it clear that the actress was not pregnant and died because of suffocation after hanging. Tunisha’s mortal remains were taken for post-mortem at JJ hospital in Mumbai and as per the reports Tunisha’s death was by suffocation, according to the news agency IANS. No injury marks were found on her body.

As per police officials, Tunisha Sharma went to the washroom on the set on Saturday and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. Tunisha’s co-star Sheenaz Khan was taken into questioning by the Mumbai police and was then arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him. He is under four-day police custody. Tunisha’s mother made a formal complaint and blamed Sheenaz for Tunisha’s mental stress. Tunisha and Sheezan were seen in the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’.

