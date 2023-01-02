Tunisha Sharma Was Forced to Wear Hijab, Speak Urdu? Sheezan Khan's Sister Reacts to Allegations

Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz addressed the allegations that Tunisha Sharma was forced to wear a hijab and speak Urdu while she was dating Sheezan. Falaq, who is also an actress, held a press conference with her family members and Sheezan’s lawyer to share their stand on the numerous claims made about Sheezan and his relationship with Tunisha.

Speaking about the claims, Falaq clarified that the picture of Tunisha wearing a hijab was from the sets of the show she and Sheezan were a part of, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and it wasn’t his family that forced her to wear it. “The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel," she said, as reported by ANI.

Tunisha Sharma death case | The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel: Sheezan's sister & Co-actor Shafaq Naaz pic.twitter.com/mDmBH55d4N— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

As reported by NDTV, Falaq called Tunisha as family and added that they had plans of throwing a surprise birthday party on January 4, what would have been her 21st birthday. “We had decided to give Tunisha a surprise on her birthday on January 4. Her mother also knows she was like our younger sister. We had spent around six months with Tunisha which she enjoyed, and we are proud of it," she said.

The family added that while they also want justice for her, Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma ‘is trying to falsely implicate Sheezan in the case, that is not correct.’

Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on December 24. Sheezan, her co-star and ex-boyfriend, was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by the actress’ mother.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

