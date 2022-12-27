Tunisha Sharma Was Not Taking Medicines For Depression; Cops Reveal

Tunisha Sharma’s death by suicide has left her family, friends and fans shocked and numb. While the late actress’ mother earlier claimed that Tunisha was under depression, police has now revealed that she was not taking any medicine for the same.

As reported by E-times, police has said that Tunisha Sharma was not taking any medicine for depression. Not just this, but the cops also shared that both, Tunisha and Sheezan’s families were aware of their relationship and the breakup. Reportedly, the cops also shared that the former couple had also gone together on a holiday after their serial received a positive response from the audience.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show on December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

Following Tunisha’s death, her mother claimed that the actress was in depression because Sheezan refused to marry her. She filed a complaint claiming that Tunisha and Sheezan broke up just 15 days before her death and accused the Ali Baba actor of abetment to suicide. Sheezan was the then arrested and is currently in police custody.

On Monday, it was reported that Sheezan Khan told Mumbai police that he decided to end his relationship with Tunisha after the recent Shraddha Walker murder case. Reportedly, Sheezan stated that he was ‘disturbed’ by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

