Tunisha Sharma's Death Reminds TMKOC Star Neha Mehta of Pratyusha Banerjee, Says 'Days Before Her Death...'

The news of television actress Tunisha Sharma’s death has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. Many well-known faces from the TV world are mourning the loss of the Ali Baba actress. In a recent interaction with Telly Talk, Neha Mehta opened up about Sharma’s death and said that the news reminded her of the demise of actress Pratyusha Banerjee. Back in 2016, the Balika Vadhu actress was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment. The postmortem report of Banerjee alleged that the cause of her death was asphyxia. However, the parents of the actress claimed Banerjee was murdered by her boyfriend and they’ve pressed charges against him.

Just days before Banerjee’s death, Neha had visited her sets. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star briefly recalled how Banerjee had asked her for a hug. In a similar instance, she even met Sharma just months ago coincidentally at a clinic. At the time, Sharma called herself a fan of Neha Mehta, while the latter said that she was hers.

“I was reminded of the Balika Vadhu girl, Pratyusha Banerjee. Just days before her death, she came to my sets and had asked for a hug. I even met Tunisha two months ago at a clinic and she told me she was my fan and I could only say that I am her fan as well. I have no clue what happened, she was wonderful,” said Mehta.

Banerjee was 24 when she passed away from an apparent suicide, while Tunisha Sharma was only 20. While concluding her statement, Neha Mehta asked everyone to stay connected with their family. “Do not rush in life. Success is within, not without,” she added. Tunisha Sharma who essayed the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in Sab TV’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging on the sets of her show on December 24. A day after her demise, the actress’ boyfriend, Sheezan Khan who was also her co-star, was arrested after Sharma’s mother filed an official complaint of abetting suicide against him.

The investigation of foul play in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case is underway.

