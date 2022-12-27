Tunisha Sharma's Former Co-Star Abhinav Kapoor Says He Never Saw Her 'Tensed or Depressed' | Exclusive

Tunisha Sharma’s death has left the entire nation shocked. The actress died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba. Abhinav Kapoor, who worked with Tunisha for the show Internet Wala Love, was also deeply shocked when he learned about the actress’ demise. He called Tunisha’s death by suicide one of the worst news of his life and told News18 Showsha, “I cannot even express what I felt that time. My body was cold. I had goosebumps. I sat down for a couple of minutes and did not know how to react because you don’t expect such a thing from such a successful, young person. She has been a star since her childhood. She had done several films."

Kapoor shared how he dialed their co-star Kanwar Dhillon after learning about Tunisha’s death and asked if he should visit the hospital as well. However, he was advised not to because there was already a lot of media and police personnel present there. He also mentioned that he will speak to Tunisha’s mother in a day or two.

“I did have a word with Kanwar Dhillon and Shivin Narang. As soon as the news came in, I straight away called them. He (Kanwar) was at the hospital when I called him. I asked him if I should come to the hospital. He told me that it was not a good time because there was a lot of media and police. I am sure there is a lot her mom is going through as well. I will definitely go and meet aunty for sure in a day or two when we have a prayer meet or something," the actor said.

Asked about the last time he spoke to Tunisha, the actor mentioned that he wasn’t in touch with her ever since the coronavirus pandemic started and shared, “To be honest, I was not in touch with her since the lockdown happened. The last time I spoke to her was before the lockdown. When the lockdown was announced, we contacted and asked how everything was. That was the last time we spoke. This was also a normal chat on social media. After that, she left for home in Chandigarh and I was not in touch with her then."

Abhinav Kapoor also recalled Tunisha Sharma’s ‘great personality’ and revealed how the young star was always ‘nice, warm-hearted, kind and sweet’. He also mentioned that more than being sad about Tunisha’s suicide, he is shocked because she never opened up about going through anything while they were working together in 2019.

“Of course, I am sad and devastated but I am shocked. I never felt that she was emotionally weak. She had a great personality. She was a very nice person, warm-hearted, kind, sweet, and always smiling. I never saw her tensed or depressed. Always chirping, talking. She was a young girl. She was 17 when we were doing that show," he said.

On being asked if he knew that she was pressurised because of her career’s future or work, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor added, “I never saw anything like that. There was no talk like that. No mention of being pressured. She was happy doing the show and everything was normal and good."

Abhinav also revealed that he does not know Sheezan Khan and has no idea about the equation he had with Tunisha. Talking about his arrest, Kapoor maintained, “I don’t even know Sheezan. I have never met him in my life. I have no idea who he is. I have no clue about his equation with Tunisha. Whether they were friends or not, I have no idea. We are nobody to make those judgments. That is for the court, police, and legal authorities to decide."

Abhinav Kapoor also talked at length about how people who are facing something must try to reach out and talk to their family, friends or doctors but should not take a step as extreme as Tunisha did. “This is my message for all, if you face anything, please go out and seek help. Go, talk to the elders in your house, talk to your friends. If you do not feel good, go to a doctor. Figure it out maybe they can help you," he said.

The Internet Wala Love actor concluded by saying, “I am feeling very bad that she took this extreme step. She should not have done this. We get this life only once. Nobody should do this. I don’t know what the problem was but I feel, she should have sought medical help. She should have talked or discussed it with somebody. She might not have taken this step then. No matter how bad the situation is, ending your own life is not a cool thing to do. Think of how her mother must be feeling. I only hope she is in a better place."

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

