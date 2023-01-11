Tunisha Sharma's Mom Slams 'Wild Accusations' By Sheezan's Family, Claims Ali Was Just a 'Friend'

Tunisha Sharma’s mother has broken silence revealing who the man named Ali is. Recently, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer told the Mumbai court that Tunisha had spoken to Ali on a dating application just 15 minutes before her death on December 24, 2022. Reacting to this, the late actress’ mother Vanita Sharma has now claimed that Ali was Tunisha’s gym trainer and that the two were ‘just friends’. She also mentioned that she is not aware if her daughter was on any dating app or not.

“Tunisha had called me and said that she was meeting Ali, her gym trainer from three years ago. She went out with him in the last three days to eat out and chat. They were just friends and met thrice in December. Ab sab Ali ki galti ho gayi?” Tunisha’s mother told Bombay Times.

Tunisha’s mother also claimed that Sheezan Khan’s family is making ‘wild accusations’ to ‘shift focus’. The late actress’ mother also reiterated that her daughter was ‘disturbed’ because of her breakup with Sheezan. “His statement has been recorded by the police. Also, what is the big deal if she had met him? She had even met one of her former co-actors and had attended a party hosted by another actor. I don’t think Sheezan’s family and the lawyer have any option but to make these wild accusations to shift the focus from the actual issue, which is that she was disturbed because of the breakup,” she added.

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show, Ali Baba on December 24, 2022. A day after Tunisha’s death, her mother accused her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. While Sheezan was then arrested, he is currently in judicial custody.

Ever since Sheezan Khan’s arrest, his and Tunisha’s family have leveled several allegations against each other. While Vanita Sharma blamed Sheezan for her daughter’s death, the latter’s sister also alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the Ali Baba co-stars to get married.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

