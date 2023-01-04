CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
Home » News » Movies » Tunisha Sharma's Uncle Breaks Silence on Stepdad Claims, Says 'I Have Loved Her Like My Own Daughter'
1-MIN READ

Tunisha Sharma's Uncle Breaks Silence on Stepdad Claims, Says 'I Have Loved Her Like My Own Daughter'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 17:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20. (Photo: Instagram)

Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20. (Photo: Instagram)

Tunisha Sharma's uncle Sanjeev Kaushal addressed claims about his relationship with her and her mother Vanita Sharma.

Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Sanjeev Kaushal addressed the questions surrounding his relationship with Tunisha Sharma and her mother Vanita Sharma. It was claimed that Sanjeev, who has been speaking on behalf of Tunisha’s family with the media since her sudden death on December 24, is not related to her family by blood. There were also suspicions cast on his relationship with Vanita and Tunisha, suggesting that Sanjeev could be Tunisha’s stepfather.

Speaking of these allegations in an interview with ETimes, Sanjeev said that he loved her like his own daughter. He also revealed that he has a 22-year-old daughter of his own. “People say whatever they want to. We will soon address the media and then I will share who is the stepfather and stepdaughter," he said.

“Mujhe shaayad iss baat ka hamesha malaal rahega that she wasn’t my real daughter. Harr koi itni pyaari aur talented ladki jaisi beti chahega. I have loved her like my own daughter, Ritika (22 years). We have known the family for the past 10-12 years. In fact, we celebrated Tunisha and Ritika’s birthdays together. 16 birthdays humne saath mein celebrate kiye hain. Jo Tunisha ke liye aata tha woh Ritika ke liye aata tha aur jo Ritika ke liye aata tha woh Tunisha ke liye aata tha. Dono ko ek jaise hi treat kiya hai hamesha. Kuch rishte sage rishton se bhi zyada badhkar hote hain. Sabke hote hain, aapke bhi honge,” he told the publication.

On Wednesday, January 4, Tunisha would have turned 21. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24, Saturday. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation. Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors dated briefly. However, they broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death.

RELATED NEWS

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Sanjeev Kaushal
  2. Tunisha Sharma
  3. TV
first published:January 04, 2023, 17:54 IST
last updated:January 04, 2023, 17:54 IST
Read More