Turkish Teacher’s Innovative Method To Tell His Students His Favourite in Class

Teachers build a strong foundation for a better future for a person. After Parents, it’s our teachers who play a very important role in making a person adopt essential traits like confidence, courage etc. A teacher was praised recently on social media for devising an innovative technique to boost the confidence of his students. The teacher asked students to look into a box to see who his favourite kid was.

The video was shared by Twitter on Buitengebied. In the video, students walk toward the box and return with a smile. They are extremely happy with the results. At first, it is difficult to guess what exactly made students so happy. In the end, it was revealed that there was a mirror inside the box. This way, the teacher’s message was clear to the children that they were all his favourite students.

The video shared, on May 7, this year has garnered more than 1 million views. The video has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.

This heart-warming gesture by the teacher received a lot of appreciation from netizens. Many replied that it was a beautiful gesture by the teacher, others were awestruck by the student’s reaction and said that the man was an ideal teacher.

This teacher told his students to look inside the box to see who his favorite student is.. 😊🎥 IG: troll_ogretmen pic.twitter.com/YJKxtu6Pwn — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 7, 2022

The teacher who adopted this innovative method is Hulusi Çakır, a Turkish educator. Hulusi shared this video as an Instagram reel on April 22. The reel has garnered more than 2 million views to date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulusi Çakır (@troll_ogretmen)

Hulusi is an inspiration for all those who wish to make their career in the field of education. Hulusi has adopted a lot of innovative teaching methods that make education a fun-filled learning activity. In this Instagram reel, Hulusi taught students how to practice creative origami designs. Students were delighted to do this activity. Their smiles spoke volumes of how happy they were being part of the activity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulusi Çakır (@troll_ogretmen)

Hulusi’s Instagram album is filled with lots of pictures and videos with interesting teaching methods.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.