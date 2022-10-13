Turn BTS Singer Jimin's Birthday Into An Epic Music Party With These Hit Songs

Park Jimin aka Jimin is one of the most sought-after members of the hit band BTS. While the band hardly needs an introduction due to its widespread popularity, Jimin often manages to stand out with his impressive singing and dance moves. As the singer celebrates his 27th birthday, we decided to revisit a few of his solo/non-BTS collaboration acts that deserve to be part of our Jimin birthday playlist.

With You (2022)

The song, released this year with former Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon, stole hearts the moment it was dropped. The song was part of the soundtrack for the South Korean drama series “Our Blues.” According to a Billboard report, the song topped the publication’s Hot Trending Songs and spent a total of seven weeks on the chart. Listen to the song via the link below.

Christmas Love (2020)

Working on spreading the Christmas cheer, Jimin gave the BTS ARMY a new festive song to add to their repertoire titled “Christmas Love.” The song, which is equal parts sentimental and seasonally appropriate, was released just two days before Christmas 2020. Listen to the upbeat number here.

Filter (2020)

Jimin released his song Filter in 2020 February. The song clocked in 1 Billion streams on Spotify. His feat earned him the title of “Spotify King Jimin” by fans who took to social media handles and congratulated the BTS member.

Promise (2018)

One of Jimin’s first solo tracks, “Promise,” was released in 2018 via SoundCloud and gradually rose to popularity. In a record-breaking milestone, SoundCloud announced that Jimin’s self-composed song had become the first song in the history of the platform ever to “surpass 300 million streams.” Jimin’s “deeply personal song” was co-composed by him. Jimin also worked on the composition and lyrics of the hit number. Incidentally, the song took less than three years to reach the historic milestone. Listen to it here.

Lie (2016)

This song from the album Wing was a turning point in Jimin’s career. The song helped propel Jimin’s popularity as a singer.

Happy birthday, Jimin! Thank you for the musical memories!

