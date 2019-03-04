English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Turn Up Charlie: Idris Elba Can Relate to Playing Faded DJ in New Netflix Series
Starring Idris Elba in the lead, Turn Up Charlie will stream on Netflix from March 15.
Image: Instagram/Idris Elba
Hollywood actor Idris Elba, 46, feels he is "a bit of a man child".
Elba—who has children Isan, 17, and Winston, 4, from previous relationships and is engaged to Sabrina Dhowre—says he can relate to playing faded DJ Charlie in his upcoming Netflix series Turn Up Charlie because he still wants to live out parts of his own youth, despite his adult responsibilities, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
He said, "What's interesting about it is that my character isn't paternal. He's a man child. Which I feel I am a bit—I can relate to that. I'm a dad, a parent and I love my kids. But there are parts of my youth that I feel like I haven't quite lived—and I will.
"The whole ‘30s is the new 20s thing’—that's all true. Young people seem to be younger for longer. And people in their 40s still seem to be doing things they were doing in their 30s. I think that's okay."
The Luther actor also said that he worried about his daughter's use of social media and thinks she, along with many other teenagers, is "addicted" to using her phone but doesn't think he has the power to change things.
