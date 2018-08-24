Turns Out the Rumour is True: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Pics

After months of speculation, Neha Dhupia has finally confirmed her pregnancy. Ever since she got hitched to actor Angad Bedi in a hush-hush ceremony, there had been a few reports doing the rounds that the reason why they rushed into marriage all of a sudden because Neha was pregnant.The couple, who tied the knot on May 10 in New Delhi, on Friday, announced that they're expecting their first child together.“Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus,” Angad wrote alongside a series of pictures of them embracing each other.Neha, too, took to her social media to share the happy news with fans. She wrote: “Here’s to new beginnings ... #3ofUs ....”Earlier, Neha’s father had rubbished her pregnancy rumours in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. “No, there is no such thing at all. Since the two got married early, people are thinking otherwise, but there is no such thing. People will keep talking about things and spread rumors as per their wish,” he had said at the time.Angad had, too, denied Neha's pregnancy rumours, saying, "When we plan on having a family, We'll inform everyone. As of right now, we are focusing on work and other things."