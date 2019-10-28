Turram Khan: Absolute Delight to Work with Rajkummar Rao Again, Says Nushrat
Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, who debuted in Bollywood with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhoka will share the screen again with Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan.
Nushrat Bharucha is all praises for her Love Sex Aur Dhokha co-star Rajkummar Rao and says the latter's performance has reached superlative transformation. Speaking to IANS, the actress said that in terms of their performance she is far away from Rajkummar Rao
"I am really small in terms of the body of work that I have done and the actor I am. I am far away from Rajkummar is. I think his performances reached superlative transformation from who he is to what he's on screen. He's amazing," Nushrat said.
"It's amazing how he can do it so differently and so convincingly, purely. I think these three things are what Rajkummar is and it's a delight to watch an actor in that sort of pure form," she added.
The two actors started their Bollywood journey together with LSD in 2010. Nushrat and Rajkummar will once again be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Turram Khan.
"It's an absolute delight to work with Rajkummar again. We both started our lives and journey with Love Sex Aur Dhokha. We got our mark of what and who we were as actors right there in the first film and then he had his journey and I had mine and after I think eight years we have come back on a film, where we are like 'Where were we all these years.'
Turram Khan is a social comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta. The film reunites Mehta and Rajkummar after Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta. The film is set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.
