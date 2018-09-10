Turram Khan: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha Reunite 8 Years After Love Sex Aur Dhokha

There is no stopping Rajkummar Rao. After impressing the audience with his stellar performance in Stree, he is all set to work with his favourite director Hansal Mehta in Turram Khan. He will also be working with his Love Sex Aur Dhokha co-star Nushrat Bharucha after a gap of eight years.The film will be a social comedy based in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. It is reported that the film will be produced by Ajay Devgan and Luv Ranjan.Talking about the film, Hansal Mehta told Times of India, “I am delighted to be collaborating with Luv on this comedy. It is a new chapter in my filmography with Raj (Rajkummar), whose success I see as a vindication of my belief in him. It is also wonderful to be working with Nushrat, whose work I’ve followed and liked immensely in the past. This is my first out-and-out comedy and it is like making my debut all over again.”Talking about Turram Khan and his co-actor, Rajkummar said, “'Turram Khan' is a comedy that the audience will take back home. Hansal sir has played an influential role in my career. He has created some interesting and memorable characters for me, and I trust him blindly. Also, I have known Nushrat since our days of attending auditions and screen tests. So, I am sure that this is going to be a fun collaboration.”The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She wrote, "#TurramKhan! My next film, directed by @hansalmehta Sir and starring along @rajkummar_rao! Can't wait to begin the shoot for this one!"Delighted about the collaboration, Nushrat gave a glimpse of her character in the film. She said, “I love Hansal sir’s cinema and I’m looking forward to playing this earthy character from UP. The audience will see me in a different light. Over the years, Raj’s journey as an actor has been an inspiring one. He and Hansal sir share great camaraderie and I am excited to work with them."The film will go on floors by November 2018.Nushrat was last seen in Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety opposite Kartik Aaryan, while Rajkummar Rao's Stree with Shraddha Kapoor is going strong at the box office.