Tushar Kumar on Bigg Boss 14's Sara Gurpal: We're Not Legally Divorced But Separated

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal found herself in midst of a controversy when singer Tushar Kumar claimed that he had married her in 2014. In a statement, Tushar said that the two had married in 2014 and accused her of marrying him for a US citizenship.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Tushar said that the two aren't legally divorced. "We were married for three years or so. We met in 2014 when she did a song and I knew the director so we started talking. We are not legally divorced but we are separated," he said.

He also said that Sara left USA to build a career in the Punjabi film industry but never returned after that. "I have never lived in India for long so we arrived at a common conclusion. I sent her to India and we decided that she will work there and in between when she doesn't have projects lined up, we can be together here. Another issue was we were very young and we did not think about the consequences," he said. He added that the two were very young and did not think about their future. He said that they had planned to be together whether or not her career took off.

Tushar further refuted rumours of that he was abusive towards Sara. He said that he sent Sara to India with her own expense and it was her who chose fame instead of their marriage.

He also said that he wants someone in Bigg Boss to put across this question to her. He said that he wants to clear it out with the singer so that both of them can move on. He added that he has been saying this since 2017 and has now faced abuses by trolls online who has accused him of lying.