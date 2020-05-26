MOVIES

Tusshar Kapoor Completes 19 Years in Bollywood, Thanks All for Staying With Him

Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram to remember his debut film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai opposite Kareena Kapoor and thanked his fans for supporting him for almost two decades.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
It was 19 years ago that actor Tusshar Kapoor made his debut in Hindi films with "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai". He has thanked all for staying with him through thick and thin.

Tusshar, son of veteran actor Jeetendra, took to Instagram on Monday, where he shared the poster of the film.

He wrote: "19 yrs since the day that changed everything for so many people! To all of you, all I can say is thank you for staying with me through thick and thin! Even more gratitude for the entire team associated with this film! #19yrsofMujheKucchKehnaHai@satishkaushik2178 @bhagnani_vashu@kareenakapoorkhan @anumalikmusic@sameeranjaanofficial @daliptahil@rinkston @shabskofficial @johnylal."

Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Kapoor. It was an official remake of the 1998 Telugu film Tholi Prema.

On the acting front, Tusshar was last seen on screen in 2017, in Rohit Shetty's hit comedy franchise Golmaal Again.

Loading