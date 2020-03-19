Tusshar Kapoor Gives Son Laksshya a Piggy-back Ride Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Many celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos of spending time with their family amid the Coronavirus lockdown. While Twinkle Khanna was seen reading with daughter Nitara, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a glimpse of a midnight painting session with wife Tahira and kids Virajveer and Varushka.

Now, Tusshar Kapoor shared a funny video of giving son Laksshya a piggy-back ride. The Golmaal actor was seen making funny faces and pretending that Laksshya's weight was too much for him, whereas the kid was seen giggling. “The perils of trying to home school, while in lockdown! #wednesday,” Tusshar wrote.

Tusshar is a single-father and son Laksshya was born via surrogacy. Recently, Ekta Kapoor had talked about how Tusshar's decision to have a child via surrogacy empowered her to do the same. She said to Pinkvilla, “And then one day we got to know my brother wants to do it (be a single parent). And he’s done it! And he’s come and told us and he’s done it. ‘I’ll be a single father’. Now both my parents are looking gobsmacked,” she said.

Ekta further shared that seeing her brother parent his son Laksshya made her gain confidence and helped her choose single-parenthood. She also said that Ravie and Laksshya have helped her and Tusshar's parents, legendary actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, become different people.

