Tusshar Kapoor on Being Compared to Ekta Kapoor: It Never Really Bothered Me

Actor Tusshar Kapoor recently opened up about comparisons between him and sister, TV producer Ekta Kapoor. The actor said that even though a lot of people tried to fuel jealousy between the two, they fared above it.

Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "No, it never really bothered me because we were in different career paths, she is a producer and I am an actor. There were some years when her work was successful and then there were some years when mine was. For example, when Golmaal would come out, there would be a hit in the family, we would celebrate that as well. We have both had our shares of ups and lulls. I don't think there is any scope for comparisons really."

The actor said that a lot of people tried to instigate them against each other. Tusshar said that both siblings fight but keep their work separately. He also said that they consciously do not encroach each other's space.

He also addressed the fact that like him, sister Ekta is also a single parent. "She had told the entire family. We knew that she is having a baby. Thanks to Ekta, now Ravie is there and Lakshya has a younger brother. The family is complete," he said.

