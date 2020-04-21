MOVIES

Tusshar Kapoor Opens Up About Balancing Work and Daddy Duties

Tusshar Kapoor Opens Up About Balancing Work and Daddy Duties

Tusshar Kapoor is trying to balance his personal and professional lives. He is teaching his son Laksshya every weekday for almost four-five hours.

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor is super busy with his little bundle of joy Laksshya.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the 43-year-old actor shared how he is balancing his work from home and daddy duties. “Well, I have to do my work as an actor and as a producer over the phone or over emails. I also have to then teach my son, Laksshya every weekday for almost four-five hours. I also have to take out time to play with him. I am feeling quite challenged,” quoted the actor as saying.

He added, “He [Laksshya] is attending virtual classes so I have to be there with him, guiding him. I have become a lockdown teacher. I am much more busy in lockdown because I have to play so many roles”.

When asked how the three-year-old is dealing with the current scenario, the Golmaal actor said, “He does not ask too many questions because we have kept it busy around the house. We have told him that there is a virus and that is why he can’t go out. Children are brilliant and the way he has adjusted to the situation is commendable. It will help them learn how to deal with adversities. I think it is going to make him more resilient”.

Recently, the Shor in the City actor had posted a clip of himself doing warm-ups along with his son on Instagram.

