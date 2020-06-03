MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Tusshar Kapoor to Son Laksshya: You Will Always Be My Gift From God

credits - Tusshar Kapoor instagram

credits - Tusshar Kapoor instagram

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya has turned four, and the actor has posted to say the toddler is a gift from God.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya has turned four, and the actor has posted to say the toddler is a gift from God.

Tusshar took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Laksshya.

"My baby turns 4.....to write about my love for you would be reiterating, in fact overstating the obvious! Really speaking, you were, are and will always be my gift from God! Happy birthday my bachcha! #laksshyakapoor #June1st#quarantinebirthday #laksshyaturns4#babysharkparty#homeiswheretheheartis backdrop deco by @reenz290 @eventsbay," Tusshar captioned the image he shared on Tuesday.

Tusshar's sister and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video collage of Laksshya's growing up days.

"The one ! The first one ! Who made us ...US! Happie bday laqu! Thanku for being d one who made me mommy first! Ur my jaaaaaan ! My twin my fellow Gemini," she wrote.

Tusshar welcomed his son through IVF and surrogacy in 2016.

