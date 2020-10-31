Tusshar Kapoor's Message for Parents on Their Anniversary: Your Love Taught Me How to Be Superb Dad

Tusshar Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for his parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor on their 44th wedding anniversary. On Saturday, Tusshar shared an adorable picture in which Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor can be seen smiling as they pose for the camera.

The 43-year-old actor-producer accompanied the picture with a message for the couple that read, "Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad, thank you for all your love... it has taught me how to be a superb Daddy."

Ekta Kapoor also took to Instagram stories to wish her parents on their special day. Ekta uploaded an old photograph of the couple clicked during their wedding.

Veteran actor Jeetendra and Indian television, film, and web series producer Shobha Kapoor married in 1974. The couple is parents to daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar. They are also grandparents to Ekta’s son, Ravie (born in 2019) and Tusshar’s son Laksshya (born in 2016). Both the boys were welcomed via surrogacy.

Tusshar's upcoming production Laxmii is a comedy horror film based on the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana. Laxmmi stars Akshay Kumar. The film also features Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tarun Arora, among others. Laxmii directed by Raghava Lawrence is jointly bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Akshay Kumar and Tusshar Kapoor. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, from November 9 onwards.