Tusshar Kapoor's Production Maarrich to Release in December 9; Actor Plays Cop in the Film

Five years after Golmaal Again (2017), actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Titled Maarrich, the film will also see him reuniting with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. The duo had earlier collaborated on The Dirty Picture co-starring Vidya Balan, which released in 2011.

Maarrich will be Kapoor’s second production outing under his banner Tusshar Entertainment House after the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii (2020), a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana (2011).

The makers of Maarrich announced the release date today with an intriguing logo of the film and a message that reads ‘catch the evil’. Written and directed by Dhruv Lather, it is a whodunit thriller where Kapoor will be seen playing a badass police officer.

Talking about the film, Kapoor says, “This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. Maarrich is my second film after Laxmii as a producer and I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah saab after a very long time.”

Kapoor believes it’s a special film for him as he adds, “The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it’s very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier. I hope the audiences like this new shade of mine.”

Earlier, Kapoor had told Newshelpline that the whodunit thriller will opt for a direct-to-OTT release. But he says that the film has now been scheduled for a theatrical release on December 9, 2022.

In January 2021, Kapoor took to social media and stated that he has begun shooting for the project. “Almost 20 yrs down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich… a departure from my usual style, a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor! Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long (sic)”.

Maarrich is presented by Tusshar Entertainment House in association with NH Studios. It is produced by Kapoor, Narendra Hirawat, Shreyans Hirawat and co-produced by Girish Johar and Priyank V Jain.

