Tusshar Kapoor's Throwback Pic Goes Viral as Fans Spot Hrithik Roshan in it

Tusshar Kapoor shared a throwback picture on social media wishing his mother Shobha Kapoor on her birthday. In the monochrome snap, Tusshar's mother feeds him birthday cake.

Wishing his mother with this adorable image, Tusshar wrote, "Happy birthday mom....gratitude...every single day (sic)!!"

However, the post quickly went viral on social media as fans spotted a very young Hrithik Roshan in the right corner of the frame, posing by the airplane theme cake.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a throwback black and white photo of himself from the sets of his 1979 film Mr Natwarlal which also features Hrithik as a young boy of four or five.

In the photograph, Big B features alongside the film's music director Rajesh Roshan and a young Hrithik. Big B turned nostalgic while recalling the recording of the song titled "Mere paas aao mere doston" for the action comedy. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen staring attentively at Big B as he rehearses the song with his uncle Rajesh.

"The first song I sang for film .. ‘mere paas aao ..' for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan , Music Director .. AND .. all this being overseen by one ‘palti maar ke ‘ little one sitting on the bench ... a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN (sic)," Big B wrote on social media.

On the work front, Hrithik has announced his movie with Deepika Padukone, titled Fighter. Apart from this, he will also be featuring in The Night Manager remake.

(With IANS inputs)