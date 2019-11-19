Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tuxedos Worn by K-Pop Band BTS at Grammy Awards 2019 will Now be Featured in Museum

The classic black and white 3-piece suits worn by BTS at the Grammy Awards this year will be part of a museum exhibit now.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tuxedos Worn by K-Pop Band BTS at Grammy Awards 2019 will Now be Featured in Museum
The classic black and white 3-piece suits worn by BTS at the Grammy Awards this year will be part of a museum exhibit now.

One of the most famous Korean pop music groups among millennials, the band BTS, or Bangtan Boys, will now find the outfits they wore to the Grammy Awards become a part of the Grammy museum.

According to a report in Teen Vogue, BTS, who started off as a hip hop group but has evolved to include a wide array of genres over the years, now sees the Recording Academy announce that their 2019 attires will become a part of history with a place in its museum.

The suits, designed by JayBaek Couture and Kim Seo Ryong, will become a part of the GRAMMY Museum's 'On The Red Carpet Presented By Delta' exhibit, the report stated.

The museum is known for its showcasing of red carpet history and moments in the annual exhibit.

BTS' tuxedos will be put up next to the outfits from notable artistes and celebrities including Michelle Obama, Amy Winehouse, Rihanna and Kanye West.

The exhibit, which is currently closed to the public, will see ticket prices and information be posted online soon, the report mentioned.

Even though BTS, spearheaded by Kim Namjoon, did not win any award at the 2019 Grammy Awards, they presented the best R&B album Grammy to H.E.R. The group sported 3-piece suits in classic black and whites.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram