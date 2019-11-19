Tuxedos Worn by K-Pop Band BTS at Grammy Awards 2019 will Now be Featured in Museum

One of the most famous Korean pop music groups among millennials, the band BTS, or Bangtan Boys, will now find the outfits they wore to the Grammy Awards become a part of the Grammy museum.

According to a report in Teen Vogue, BTS, who started off as a hip hop group but has evolved to include a wide array of genres over the years, now sees the Recording Academy announce that their 2019 attires will become a part of history with a place in its museum.

The suits, designed by JayBaek Couture and Kim Seo Ryong, will become a part of the GRAMMY Museum's 'On The Red Carpet Presented By Delta' exhibit, the report stated.

The museum is known for its showcasing of red carpet history and moments in the annual exhibit.

BTS' tuxedos will be put up next to the outfits from notable artistes and celebrities including Michelle Obama, Amy Winehouse, Rihanna and Kanye West.

The exhibit, which is currently closed to the public, will see ticket prices and information be posted online soon, the report mentioned.

Even though BTS, spearheaded by Kim Namjoon, did not win any award at the 2019 Grammy Awards, they presented the best R&B album Grammy to H.E.R. The group sported 3-piece suits in classic black and whites.

