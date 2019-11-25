TV Actor Aansh Arora Gets Clean Chit in Attempt to Murder Case

Actor Aansh Arora has been given a clean chit by Ghaziabad police against a charge of attempt to murder. Earlier this year, Aansh was booked for attempt to murder after vandalising a convenience store in Shopprix Mall in Sector 4, Vaishali, on May 12.

According to the FIR, six masked men barged into the store on the night of May 19 this year, and threatened the staff members to withdraw the case filed against Aansh, which had been filed after a quarrel. They had also fired gunshots.

However, after a trial and four months of investigations, the police declared they found nothing against Aansh. The case has been closed now and Aansh has been given the clean chit.

"I feel relieved after getting a clean chit. I always had faith in justice of law. The truth had to come out. I thank the media and each and everybody who wished my well-being, and supported me throughout," Aansh said.

Aansh is known for his roles in shows such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Tanhaiyan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.