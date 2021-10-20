TV Actor Abhishek Malik ties knot with girlfriend Suhani Chaudhary

Popular television daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik tied the nuptial knot, on October 18, with his girlfriend Suhani Chaudhary. The wedding took place in Delhi as per Hindu traditions in presence of their close friends and family members. Many pictures from the wedding ceremony have been going viral on social media.

Abhishek met fashion stylist Suhani through their common friend but both being in different cities were not able to spend time together. During the pandemic, when they both came to their hometown, they spent some time together and soon realized their love for each other. Then they started dating. The couple had also come up with an interesting hashtag for their wedding #AbhiGotSued.

In the wedding pictures, they both were seen wearing matching outfits. Abhishek was seen wearing a beige colour sherwani with a red turban while Suhani had gone for a heavy bridal lehenga in a pastel shade. She tied her hair up in a bun and opted for nude makeup, matching her outfit.

Sharing a picture from the wedding day, Abhishek wrote in the caption, “Mr & Mrs Malik” tagging Suhani who uses Instagram handle ‘mirrorwithme’. Abhishek also mentioned the names of the makeup artist, stylist, photographer and wedding outfit designer in his Instagram post.

Earlier, Abhishek also shared some pictures with Suhani from their engagement ceremony.

The newlyweds also had a pre-wedding photo shoot. Several photos from the shoot were shared by both on their respective Instagram handles.

Abhishek made his television debut with Colors TV’s daily soap Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat in 2012 playing the role of Rishi Shekhawat. Then in 2013, he appeared as Rahul in Sony TV’s show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and then in Zee TV’s Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed playing the role of Rohan Dubey.

The actor finally rose to fame after he played the role of a college-goer Harshad Saxena in MTV India’s television series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

