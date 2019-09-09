TV Actor Amit Tandon Calls Off Divorce, Says We're Better Together Than Apart
Television actor Amit Tandon had announced separation from his wife Ruby in 2017. However, the two decided to stay together as friends.
Television actor Amit Tandon had announced separation from his wife Ruby in 2017. However, the two decided to stay together as friends.
Television actor Amit Tandon had announced separation from his wife Ruby. However, the two decided to stay together as friends. Now, months later, the two have decided to call off their divorce. Talking to an entertainment portal, the singer-actor said that that the two have realised that they are better together as one unit rather than apart.
"We are now living as a couple, ek baar phir (once again). We are living very much as husband and wife. We realised that we are better together as one unit rather than apart as two. We are also doing better in our respective work. My new song is coming up on Monday. Ruby is setting up a new place and will be back in full flow, soon," he told the website.
He said that he's happy to give a second chance to his marriage. "A lot of parents are applying for a divorce, but we don't subscribe to that school of thought which says 'it's okay to part ways if you have differences with your partner'. We believed in saving the situation, we tried and we have succeeded," said Amit.
Amit and Ruby got married in 2007 and have a nine year old daughter. The shared that their relationship has hit a rough patch and the two announced their separation in 2017. Last year, the two made headlines when Ruby went through legal troubles and had to spend 10 months in Dubai jail for allegedly threatening a few officials over there. Amit tried his best to get in touch with her and rescue his wife. Later, the two decided to postpone their divorce live as friends and see where it takes them.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Defines Monday Motivation As She Leg Presses 140 Kgs in Inspiring Video
- Chandigarh Cop Fined Rs 10,000 for Using Phone While Riding a Bike
- PUBG Addiction: Son Chops Father’s Head, Legs For Not Allowing to Play PUBG Mobile
- Apple Event 2019: iOS 13 to Bring Dark Mode, Memojis, Swipe Keyboard and More
- Does The iPhone XR's Success Give Apple Any Hints About The iPhone 11 Pricing?