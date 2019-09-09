TV Actor Amit Tandon Calls Off Divorce, Says We're Better Together Than Apart

Television actor Amit Tandon had announced separation from his wife Ruby. However, the two decided to stay together as friends. Now, months later, the two have decided to call off their divorce. Talking to an entertainment portal, the singer-actor said that that the two have realised that they are better together as one unit rather than apart.

"We are now living as a couple, ek baar phir (once again). We are living very much as husband and wife. We realised that we are better together as one unit rather than apart as two. We are also doing better in our respective work. My new song is coming up on Monday. Ruby is setting up a new place and will be back in full flow, soon," he told the website.

He said that he's happy to give a second chance to his marriage. "A lot of parents are applying for a divorce, but we don't subscribe to that school of thought which says 'it's okay to part ways if you have differences with your partner'. We believed in saving the situation, we tried and we have succeeded," said Amit.

Amit and Ruby got married in 2007 and have a nine year old daughter. The shared that their relationship has hit a rough patch and the two announced their separation in 2017. Last year, the two made headlines when Ruby went through legal troubles and had to spend 10 months in Dubai jail for allegedly threatening a few officials over there. Amit tried his best to get in touch with her and rescue his wife. Later, the two decided to postpone their divorce live as friends and see where it takes them.

