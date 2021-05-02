TV Actor and Anchor Kanupriya Passes Away Due to Covid-19 Complications

TV actress and Doordarshan anchor Kanupriya, who has appeared in several shows, passed away on Friday after suffering from Covid-19. She had appeared on TV shows like Bhanwar, Ananro, Kahi Aek Gaon, Kartavya, Meri Kahani, Tesu Ke Phool and also hosted shows for Brahma Kumaris.

Sister BK Shivani of Brahma Kumaris condoled her death and wrote, “Om Shanti Angels … Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God … Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls. Kanupriya is a pure soul, caring, compassionate, selfless … always a giver. She lived for a higher purpose … to create a beautiful world … and we know that even though the costume will change … she will always be God’s angel, whose every life will be surrendered to His will and His task of creating The New Age. Let us all meditate and radiate gratitude and blessings to her … Thank You Beautiful Soul for being who you are and will always be (sic).”

Om Shanti Angels. Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God, Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls. Let us meditate and radiate gratitude and blessings to her. pic.twitter.com/LAWTjPTsSb— BK Shivani (@bkshivani) May 1, 2021

Several people posted messages of condolences on social media.

Kanupriya started her journey as an actor and acted in over 80 serials and 50 telefilms. She was popular as the host of Awakening Of Mind with Brahma Kumaris and Karmabhoomi.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam