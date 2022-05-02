TV Actor Aryan Roped in to Play Lead With Mokshitha in Zee Tamil’s New Show?

Zee Tamil has always strived to provide its audience with engaging and relatable programming since its start. With a strong emphasis on increasing the entertainment value, the channel has released several interesting fiction series as well as stunning non-fiction items in 2022. To provide additional delight and amusement, the channel is gearing up to air another drama.

According to reports, Baakiyalaksmi fame Aryan aka Velu Lakshmanan has been roped in to play the lead. Reports also suggest that along with Aryan the female lead of the show will be portrayed by Mokshitha, the lead of the Kannada version of the Sembaruthi serial ‘Baru’.

Aryan, who used to be a model before becoming an actor, made his TV debut in the drama Kadukutty Singam, where he played a supporting part. The actor went on to star in one of the most famous Tamil shows Baakiyalakshmi. However, as the show is nearing completion, the actor was rumoured to leave the show.

Chezhian, his character in Bakkiyalakshmi, had a comedic side. His track with Jenny was a hit on the show, and the two just married in real life.

In real life, he married actor Shabana Shahjahan of Sembaruthi fame.

In addition to the unnamed show, Zee Tamil has released a few new and fresh serials. One of them is the emotionally charged drama Thavamaai Thavamirundhu, which started on April 18 and will show every Monday through Saturday at 7 p.m.

The narrative of a father and mother is told in an emotional yet motivating manner throughout the performance. Markandeyan and Parvathi are played by actors Pasanga Sivakumar and Anita, respectively.

Thavamaai Thavamirundhu aims to be not only relatable but also entertaining and empowering individuals to confront all of life’s obstacles.

