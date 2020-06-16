TV Actor Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha Remembers Friend Sushant Singh Rajput, Says They talked About Suicide

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the nation in shock. Many of his friends from the industry have come out with their memory of him. While many remembered him for his sheer brilliance in acting, many others pointed out that he was an intelligent man who liked holding enthralling conversations on any topic- from philosophy to astrophysics.

TV actor Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha, who is known for her MTV show Girls on Top, opened up about her experience of knowing the late actor. In a lengthy Instagram post, she said that the first time they talked, Sushant had spoken about suicide. “The very FIRST time I met him was at his Bandra house and we spoke about suicide. I remember us looking down from his balcony which was quite a few stories up and he asked what it would feel like if we jumped. It catapulted us into a conversation about the value of life, the need for thrill, the purpose of existence- stuff I’ve loved since I was a teenager. It was an enthralling conversation, we laughed, we drank and I went back home with my friends,” she wrote.

“After that night, every time we would hang out, we would find ourselves cornering away from the crowd and delving deep into an existential conversation. There would be some spiritual question or dilemma plagueing him that would get my gears going. He was a refreshing beat amongst my friends in/of the industry and I found our heated arguments and chats characteristic of the curious mind that he had. Of course, we would make fun of each other’s appetite for mental masturbation. We’d laugh about our midnight epiphanies and then go our separate ways till we bumped into each other again,” she further added.

















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha (@ayeshaadlakha) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:33am PDT

She concluded by saying that even though Sushant was different from most people, he wasn't dejected or reclusive. She also said that his death confused her. At the end she asked people to talk and reach out if they needed help. “I just cannot wrap my head around what’s happened. I don’t know the words he used in his head. I wish he had a bouncing board to stop him in his tracks. It just goes to show that the strongest, woke-est, most stable individuals can be at-risk mentally. The calmest minds can snap and NOBODY is an island. @sushantsinghrajput was not an island. Some timely help could’ve prevented this. Ask yourself, do you need to talk?”

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more