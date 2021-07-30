TV Actor Harshad Chopda to Participate in Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss has undergone massive change ahead of its 15th edition, which is slated to be premiered in the second half of the year. The reality show has been in the headlines, owing to the speculations around the possible contestants that will enter the house. Several reports have stated names of TV celebrities, including Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani, actress Ridhima Pandit, singer Aastha Gill, Amit Tandon, Divya Agarwal, transgender Pooja Sharma, who are likely to been seen in the house this year.

Now, the rumours have it that popular TV actor Harshad Chopda can also be seen in the popular reality show as one of the contestants. A TellyChakkar report revealed that the reality show makers have approached Harshad. The talks are underway, and if all goes well, the heartthrob might be seen in Bigg Boss 15. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made by both makers and the actor. Harshad’s fans are all excited about this news. Riding on his popularity if the actor does enter the show, he will be a threat to fellow contestants.

Harshad has done several popular roles on TV. His stint in daily soaps, Tere Liye, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Humsafar, Left Right Left, and Bepannah has been loved by the audience.

This year, Bigg Boss is going digital with Bigg Boss OTT making its premiere on Voot. The show will be hosted by the famous producer-director and fashionista of Bollywood, Karan Johar. In the promo, which was released on social media, the makers revealed that the platform will see unparalleled interactivity wherein the audience will not only get entertained but will also get a chance to participate, give tasks, engage, and more.

Bigg Boss OTT would be a prelude to Bigg Boss 15, where celebrities and social media influencers would get locked in for six weeks. On his new role as the Bigg Boss OTT host on Voot, Karan Johar said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top."

