Actor Jagesh Mukati, Who Worked In Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, Passes Away

TV actor Jagesh Mukati, best known for serials like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, passed away on June 10 in Mumbai.

As per reports, the actor had been hospitalised for the past 3-4 days after he developed breathing issue and was suffering from Asthma. The actor was said to have been put on the ventilator.

Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actress Ambika Ranjankar, who has worked with the late actor, took to social media to mourn his demise. Sharing a photo with him she wrote, "Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon... May your soul attain sadgati.. Shanti.. Jagesh you'll be missed dear friend." (sic)



Jagesh was also a well known name in the Gujarati entertainment industry. He was also seen in Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Hasee Toh Phansee.

